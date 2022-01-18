Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: One more nice day until freezing temps return

Mild for January weather continues for one more day. Temperatures climb above freezing and reach the middle to upper 30s by this afternoon.
Mild for January weather continues for one more day. Temperatures climb above freezing and reach the middle to upper 30s by this afternoon. It will be a gloomy day with clouds and a maybe a few flurries and sprinkles. A few scattered rain and snow showers may develop ahead of a cold front this evening. No snow accumulation is expected.

It's back to the freezer by tomorrow morning as temperatures dip to around 10 degrees along with a subzero wind chill. Low temperatures tomorrow night likely dip to around zero. It'll be sunny but cold for the rest of the work week. A weak front on Saturday may bring some snow showers to the area, but with only minor snow accumulation. No big winter storms are in the forecast.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild
High: 38
Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Colder
Low: 13
Wind: S to W 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Very Cold
High: 16, Wind Chill: -5 to 5

THURSDAY: Sunny and Very Cold
High: 14

FRIDAY: Sunny
High: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Snow Showers
High: 25

