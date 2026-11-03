Southeast Wisconsin Weather: On-and-off rain Tuesday as temperatures approach 70

Overnight temperatures have only fallen into the 60s thanks to cloud cover and ongoing showers. The on & off rain will continue through most of the day as low pressure approaches from the West. Later this evening, steady rain spreads into southern Wisconsin. Southerly winds may gust as high as 30 mph. As a result, high temperatures may make a run towards 70-degrees.

Additional on & off showers will continue through the night and into Wednesday. Highs remain in the mid-60s.

A few wrap-around showers are possible Thursday before the entire system moves off. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s by Thursday and Friday. Cooler and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.



TUESDAY: Early Showers; PM Rain Likely

High: 68

Wind: S 15-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely; Breezy & Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: S 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely

High: 64

Wind: S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

FRIDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 51

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51

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