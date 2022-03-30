Southeast Wisconsin weather: On and off rain, thunderstorms Wednesday

Another round of rain is moving through this morning with a few thunderstorms also possible. We'll have periods of rain and storms through the day along with a gusty southeast wind up to 30 mph. At least it will be warmer with temperatures reaching the 50s late this afternoon. More rain is on the way tonight. Most of the area will pick up over an inch of total rain. The rain should transition over to some snow by tomorrow morning. Up to an inch of snow is possible on the grass, especially north of Milwaukee. On and off rain and snow showers may linger through the day tomorrow.

We dry out on Friday with sunshine and 40s but some more rain and snow may be on the way Saturday. Overall, the pattern looks pretty active through next week.

TODAY: Windy and Mild. Periods of Rain with Thunderstorms

High: 55

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Rain to Mix Likely. Total Rain 1.00" to 1.50"

Low: 34.

Wind: SE to NW 20 mph

THURSDAY: Wintry Mix Likely. Up to 1" Snow Possible

High: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Snow Likely

High: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46