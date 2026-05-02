Southeast Wisconsin weather: Not as cool over the weekend

This weekend is looking better with partly cloudy skies today and highs in the 50s. After a brief round of showers late tonight/early Sunday, the rest of Sunday will be dry and warmer with 60s returning. We also won't see overnight lows nearly as cold.

For Monday, 70s could return, but it will also bring a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. While some severe weather could be possible, we are not expecting anything major, and storm chances in general aren't a slam dunk.

After Monday, temperatures cool with highs back in the 50s for the rest of next week, with hit or miss rain chances.

WATCH: Will we see more showers on Monday?

Not as Cool Over the Weekend

Check The Interactive Radar



HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

***FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8A SATURDAY FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES***

***FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8A SATURDAY FOR FOND DU LAC, SHEBOYGAN, DODGE, WASHINGTON, OZAUKEE, JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES***

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: W 5 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Showers Late

Low: 42

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Showers Early; Then Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 63

Wind: SW 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 71

TUESDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Partly Cloudy

High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Slight Shower Chance; Partly Cloudy

High: 53

THURSDAY: Shower Chance; Partly Cloudy

High: 55

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