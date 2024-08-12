Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice weather continues

What a great weekend of weather! And it continues as we start off the new work week. Expect plenty of sunshine mixing with some clouds this afternoon. Highs will hit the lower 80s with low humidity sticking around. There will be the very small chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon, mainly along a lake breeze that tries to develop.

Humidity will start to build back up over the next several days. We're still looking at some really nice weather Tuesday into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. A low pressure then works towards us bringing rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

The area of low pressure looks like it might linger around the Great Lakes for a few days. That would keep the chance for some rain going from Friday into the weekend. Still some question marks with the forecast around that time period, but it does look like Thursday will be the wettest day area wide.



MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Very Low Chance PM Pop-Up ShowerHigh: 81

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Showers/Storms Likely

High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Rain & Storms

High: 79

