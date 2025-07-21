Enjoy the nice weather to start the new week, because by Wednesday, things are really going to heat up with chances of rain starting Thursday.

Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows in the low 60s.

Monday also should be dry with highs in the upper 70s lakeside and low 80s inland.

Tuesday will be a little warmer, but still okay with highs in the low 80s lakeside and upper 80s inland.

We start turning up the heat starting Wednesday, with highs probably getting into the low 90s. It looks to be that hot on Thursday as well, with chances of showers and storms each day, right into the weekend

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice Monday, Hot Starting Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 62.

Wind: Light NE

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 lake... 82 inland

Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

MON NIGHT: Increasing clouds.

Low: 65.

Wind: SE 5-10

TUES: Partly cloudy.

High: 82 lake... 87 inland.

Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

WEDS: Mostly sunny and hot.

High: 92.

THURS: Partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

High: 91.

