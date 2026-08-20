Meteorologist Brendan Johnson has your forecast this morning from the Milwaukee County Zoo ahead of its “A La Carte at the Zoo” event. Sunshine will bring temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Check out the forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice and comfortable

Clouds have cleared out of Wisconsin, and another calm day is in store. Sunshine will bring temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Despite being a bit warmer than yesterday, dew points will remain comfortable, settling in the 50s.

An increase in humidity is expected on Friday, just as a decaying line of showers and storms arrives from the northwest. A few showers are possible in the morning if they’re able to hold together. Showers and storms may reform in the afternoon and evening given daytime heating. Highs top out near 80 degrees.

The weekend looks mainly dry, save for a pop-up shower on Saturday. Highs and dew points will fall Sunday and into Monday. Another round of showers and storms is possible late Monday into Tuesday.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: SE to SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Early showers; Mostly Cloudy; PM Chance Rain/Storm

High: 80

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

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