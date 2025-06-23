Extreme heat warnings and heat advisories continue today until 7 p.m. The record high for today is 95 degrees, set back in 1934. Currently, we are forecasting a high right at 95 degrees, so it will be close today. More importantly, our humidity stays high, making heat index values push near 105 degrees once again.

When storms are expected:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Near record high temps

A cold front will finally approach from the northwest late in the day. This will trigger areas of showers and storms as we head toward the evening. The best chance for storms will be northwest of Milwaukee, closer to the front. There is the chance for one or two storms to be strong to severe. Storms are expected to weaken and fall apart as they move southeast into the overnight hours.

Thankfully, the cold front will move to our south for Tuesday, bringing down temperatures and humidity. But it comes with a catch — the front will stall to our south, causing a bit of a cloudy and unsettled pattern. No complete washouts, but each day Tuesday through Thursday will bring the chance for scattered storms with highs in the 70s and 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, Humid, Breezy, Scattered Evening Storms

High: 95

Heat Index: Up to 105

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 72

Wind: WSW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms Chance

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms Chance

High: 75

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms Chance

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 83

