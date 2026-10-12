Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Near 80 Monday before Fall returns later this week

Temperatures have only fallen into the 50s & 60s early Monday morning with some clouds around.
Southerly winds pick up again for Monday — giving SE Wisconsin another chance at flirting with 80-degree high temperatures. Sunshine filters through the parting cloud cover. By evening, some clouds may roll back in. Spotty showers/storms are expected to develop in the corridor of warm air. However, dry air will greatly limit the coverage and extent of the rain. Most hi-res models keep SE Wisconsin completely dry this evening. That said, there is a slight chance for a few spotty showers this evening - mainly after sunset.
Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday as winds turn out of the NW. Highs fall into the mid-70s. Cooler conditions return for much of the week ahead.
More widespread rain is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Additional showers are likely Thursday & Friday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates!
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers
High: 82
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 66
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Showers
High: 76
Wind: W 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers
High: 65
THURSDAY: Showers Likely
High: 62
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy & Cooler
High: 55
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