Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Near 80 Monday before Fall returns later this week

Temperatures have only fallen into the 50s & 60s early Monday morning with some clouds around.

Southerly winds pick up again for Monday — giving SE Wisconsin another chance at flirting with 80-degree high temperatures. Sunshine filters through the parting cloud cover. By evening, some clouds may roll back in. Spotty showers/storms are expected to develop in the corridor of warm air. However, dry air will greatly limit the coverage and extent of the rain. Most hi-res models keep SE Wisconsin completely dry this evening. That said, there is a slight chance for a few spotty showers this evening - mainly after sunset.

Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday as winds turn out of the NW. Highs fall into the mid-70s. Cooler conditions return for much of the week ahead.

More widespread rain is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Additional showers are likely Thursday & Friday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates!



MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 82

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Showers

High: 76

Wind: W 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers

High: 65

THURSDAY: Showers Likely

High: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy & Cooler

High: 55

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