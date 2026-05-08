Areas of frost are likely through 8A across most of SE Wisconsin. Southerly winds usher in warmer air today — bolstering highs into the lower 60s.
Sunshine sticks around today. A few scattered sprinkles are possible tonight and into tomorrow. Southerly winds will keep the warm trend going into the weekend. Highs jump into the upper 60s - lower 70s tomorrow. A cold front drops through late Saturday - prompting a few additional showers.
WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny with some rain chances
Mother's Day stays sunny and cooler with highs near-60 degrees. Highs tumble into the 50s early next week. The next chance for widespread rain moves in on Tuesday.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 63
Wind: SW/S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: A Few Sprinkles; Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Scattered Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 67, Turning Cooler Late
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60
MONDAY: Sunny
High: 54 Lake 62 Inland
TUESDAY: Showers Likely; Cloudy
High: 57
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