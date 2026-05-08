Areas of frost are likely through 8A across most of SE Wisconsin. Southerly winds usher in warmer air today — bolstering highs into the lower 60s.

Sunshine sticks around today. A few scattered sprinkles are possible tonight and into tomorrow. Southerly winds will keep the warm trend going into the weekend. Highs jump into the upper 60s - lower 70s tomorrow. A cold front drops through late Saturday - prompting a few additional showers.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny with some rain chances

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny with some rain chances

Mother's Day stays sunny and cooler with highs near-60 degrees. Highs tumble into the 50s early next week. The next chance for widespread rain moves in on Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

Wind: SW/S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Sprinkles; Partly Cloudy

Lows: 48

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 67, Turning Cooler Late

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 54 Lake 62 Inland

TUESDAY: Showers Likely; Cloudy

High: 57

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