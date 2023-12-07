Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny with highs near 50

After several days with cloudy skies, we will finally see the sunshine return today! That will also come with breezy winds from the southwest and mild temperatures as highs climb into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday will be another great day to get outside. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, but highs will climb into the mid 50s across southeast Wisconsin.

These warm temperatures are all ahead of an approaching weather system. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move from the southern Plains into the Great Lakes region this weekend.

The track has continued to trend more north keeping the Milwaukee area on the warm side. A band of snow now looks more possible towards northern and northwest Wisconsin for anyone traveling in that direction this weekend.

The timing of this low pressure has been moved up, bringing rain into the area late Friday night into Saturday. Sunday is trending drier and cooler with maybe a few leftover flurries. The timing and track can still change, so stay up to date with the latest forecast.



THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 50

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild

Low: 41

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds

High: 55

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Rain Likely

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

High: 36

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 38

