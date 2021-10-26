Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs in the lower 50s

The wind has calmed down significantly from yesterday and today should end up being a pretty decent day.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Quiet weather continues tonight with low temperatures ranging from the lower 40s near the lake to the upper 30s inland.

We get one more nice day on Wednesday before the next storm system arrives on Thursday. Showers are likely Thursday through Friday morning.

Total rainfall should be light with the bulk of the rain staying to our south. The Halloween weekend is looking good. Trick-or-treaters can plan for dry weather Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 50s

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 45 Lake. 38 Inland

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely

High: 56

FRIDAY: Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy

High: 57

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

