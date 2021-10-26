Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs in the lower 50s

We’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Quiet weather continues tonight with low temperatures ranging from the lower 40s near the lake to the upper 30s inland.
and last updated 2021-10-26 06:52:18-04

The wind has calmed down significantly from yesterday and today should end up being a pretty decent day.

We get one more nice day on Wednesday before the next storm system arrives on Thursday. Showers are likely Thursday through Friday morning.

Total rainfall should be light with the bulk of the rain staying to our south. The Halloween weekend is looking good. Trick-or-treaters can plan for dry weather Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 50s

TODAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 54
Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 45 Lake. 38 Inland

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy
High: 56

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely
High: 56

FRIDAY: Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy
High: 57

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 58

