Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Tuesday

There is less wind this morning, but the actual temperatures are very cold. We'll bottom out around zero again, but start warming up this afternoon.

With sunshine and a strong breeze, temperatures should climb to near 30 degrees this afternoon. Breezy conditions continue tonight with lows in the 20s.

A couple of weak disturbances may bring snow showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday with just a dusting of accumulation.

We're still watching a stronger clipper approaching Friday, but the latest computer models dive the system to our south.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 31

Wind: S 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 25

Wind: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Light Snow

High: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Light Snow

High: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Late

High: 28

SATURDAY: Ch. Snow Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 27

