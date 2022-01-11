Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Tuesday

There is less wind this morning, but the actual temperatures are very cold. We'll bottom out around zero again, but start warming up this afternoon.
With sunshine and a strong breeze, temperatures should climb to near 30 degrees this afternoon. Breezy conditions continue tonight with lows in the 20s.
A couple of weak disturbances may bring snow showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday with just a dusting of accumulation.
We're still watching a stronger clipper approaching Friday, but the latest computer models dive the system to our south.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
High: 31
Wind: S 15-25 mph
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Breezy
Low: 25
Wind: W 10-20 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Light Snow
High: 34
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Light Snow
High: 30
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Late
High: 28
SATURDAY: Ch. Snow Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy
High: 27