Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold Monday

The latest cold blast arrived yesterday, and arctic air is really settling in this morning. Temperatures are quite a bit colder north of Milwaukee, where we had clear skies through the night.

Today's high temperature is only going to be around 10 degrees with wind chill readings -5 to -15. Another very cold night is on tap for tonight.

We start warming back up tomorrow and the rest of the week is looking good for January. We may even warm above freezing by Wednesday.

It's going to be a quiet week with the next chance for snow arriving on Friday. Friday's system could be a stronger clipper that would bring accumulating snow to the area.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Cold

High: 12, Wind Chill: -15 to -5

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Very Cold

Low: 0, Wind Chill. -5 to -15

Wind: W to N 15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Not as Cold

High: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Snow Late

High: 30

