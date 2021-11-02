Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool Tuesday

and last updated 2021-11-02 06:17:48-04

After over a month of incredibly warm Autumn weather, a cooler than normal air mass has settled in from Canada. Even with sunshine, high temperatures today will only be in the 40s. A strong northwest breeze will make it feel like the 30s. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows ranging from the lower 30s lakeside to the middle 20s inland.

The cool weather continues through Thursday, then we start warming back up. We should reach the 50s Friday and Saturday, and it now looks like 60s return by Sunday! No precipitation is in the forecast until later next week. Soak up the sunshine while we have it.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Cool
High: 46
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 33 Lake 25 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool
High: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 48

FRIDAY: Sunny Skies
High: 53

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 55

