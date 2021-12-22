Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly Wednesday

Everyone should bundle up when heading outdoors this morning. Wind chills are dipping to around zero.

It'll be breezy and chilly all day with high temperatures struggling to reach 30 degrees and wind chills only climbing into the teens.

At least the sun will shine most of the day. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 20s.

We're going to have a series of weaker systems as we head into the holiday weekend. There is a chance for a few rain and snow showers tomorrow, but nothing that should severely hamper travel.

A round of light rain is still possible on Christmas Eve, followed by maybe more rain and snow over the Christmas weekend. Temperatures likely stay too warm for any snow accumulation.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Chilly

High: 30

Wind: NW to SW 15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 24

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Light Rain Late

High: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow

High: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Late

High: 38

