Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant Tuesday

Today should be dry, and we'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures bumping back up to 80 degrees.
and last updated 2022-07-26 06:21:28-04

We had a few light showers clip the area late last night. Today should be dry, and we'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures bumping back up to 80 degrees.

Humidity will also be on the increase this afternoon and into tonight. A few showers and storms will be possible tonight and into tomorrow. Any rain will be scattered at best.

Awesome summer weather returns Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Sunshine continues right into the weekend as temperatures climb back into the 80s. Another heat wave may be on the way next week.

TODAY:      Mostly Sunny
            High: 80
            Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT:   Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. Showers/T-Storms Late
            Low: 68
            Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNES:    Partly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers/T-Storms
            High: 82
             
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
            High: 78

FRIDAY:     Sunny and Comfortable
            High: 77

SATURDAY:  Sunny
            High: 82

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.