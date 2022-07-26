We had a few light showers clip the area late last night. Today should be dry, and we'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures bumping back up to 80 degrees.

Humidity will also be on the increase this afternoon and into tonight. A few showers and storms will be possible tonight and into tomorrow. Any rain will be scattered at best.

Awesome summer weather returns Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Sunshine continues right into the weekend as temperatures climb back into the 80s. Another heat wave may be on the way next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. Showers/T-Storms Late

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNES: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers/T-Storms

High: 82



THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 78

FRIDAY: Sunny and Comfortable

High: 77

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 82

