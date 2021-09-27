Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday

We're off to another warm start this morning with temperatures quickly returning to the 70s by midday.

The wind shifts from the southwest to northeast this afternoon, which will cool us down a few degrees along the lakeshore, while inland locations manage to reach the lower 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny again today and mainly clear heading into tonight.

High pressure keeps the sunshine rolling most of the week. Each day this week, high temperatures will continue to range from the lower 70s lakeside to the lower 80s inland.

Soak up the late summer feeling warmth while you can. A slight chance for showers returns Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 76 Lake 82 Inland

Wind: SW to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 60 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 81 Inland

THURSDAY: MOstly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 73