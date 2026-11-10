Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Mostly sunny and 60 today before a colder turn late this week

High temperatures topped out near 60 yesterday. Much of the same is expected today under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next weather maker. Storm Team 4 is tracking a developing area of low pressure. This swings through the Great Lakes Wednesday and into Thursday. Scattered showers are possible as the low moves by. Highs will drop into the 50s Wednesday.

As the low departs, strong northerly winds will usher in even colder air late in the week. Simultaneously, lake-effect rain showers will start up over Lake Michigan.

These showers may steer onshore late Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of Southeast Wisconsin will stay dry on Thursday, save for a lake-effect shower. Highs will only top out in the mid-40s. Lake-effect continues late Thursday into Friday. As temperatures crash into the 30s, there is a chance that some snow may mix in with the rain.

However, by early Friday morning, models suggest that most lake-effect bands will stay out over Lake Michigan. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates!

Sunshine returns over the weekend with highs topping out in the mid- to upper 40s. Lower 50s return early next week.

Check The Interactive Radar

7-Day Forecast

Active Weather Alerts

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 60

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Shower

Low: 41

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Spotty Showers; Cloudy

High: 53

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Lake-effect rain showers; Windy & Colder

High: 44

Wind: N 15-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Lake-effect Shower; Mostly Sunny

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

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