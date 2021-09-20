Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Monday

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, but the humidity will still make it feel a little uncomfortable.
It's still warm and humid this morning, but cooler times are ahead. After a weekend of sunshine, clouds roll in today and scattered showers will move in from the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, but the humidity will still make it feel a little uncomfortable.

A cold front brings a round of thunderstorms late tonight and eventually some cooler weather for the rest of the week. A strong north breeze will usher in the cooler air on Tuesday as temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the 60s. Everyone will dip into the 40s Wednesday night. Here comes Fall everyone.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers
High: 78
Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely
Low: 63
Wind: S 10-20 mph
TUESDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cooler
High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cool
High: 66

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Showers
High: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 73

