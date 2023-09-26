Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with rain, thunderstorms likely

It's been a soggy early morning again across our western counties, and this rain eventually closes in on Milwaukee by the morning commute.
and last updated 2023-09-26 06:30:52-04

It's been a soggy early morning again across our western counties, and this rain eventually closes in on Milwaukee by the morning commute.

Some thunder is also possible, but no severe weather is expected. Showers and maybe a few storms continue on and off through today and into tonight.

Up to 0.50" of rain is likely, with some locally higher amounts possible west of Milwaukee. A few showers linger on Wednesday.

The slow-moving low-pressure system finally moves out Thursday then we'll dry out and start warming back up. We could see highs in the 80s by the weekend!

TODAY:     Mostly Cloudy with Rain/T-Storms Likely
            High: 68
            Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT:    Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely
            Low: 64
            Wind: E 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers
            High: 68

THURSDAY:   Partly Cloudy
            High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

SATURDAY:   Mostly Sunny and Warm
            High: 81

