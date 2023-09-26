Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with rain, thunderstorms likely

It's been a soggy early morning again across our western counties, and this rain eventually closes in on Milwaukee by the morning commute.

Some thunder is also possible, but no severe weather is expected. Showers and maybe a few storms continue on and off through today and into tonight.

Up to 0.50" of rain is likely, with some locally higher amounts possible west of Milwaukee. A few showers linger on Wednesday.

The slow-moving low-pressure system finally moves out Thursday then we'll dry out and start warming back up. We could see highs in the 80s by the weekend!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 68

Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely

Low: 64

Wind: E 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers

High: 68

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 81

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.