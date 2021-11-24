Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy, mild, and windy Wednesday

It will be warmer on Wednesday, but we'll pay for it with a chilly Thanksgiving.
and last updated 2021-11-24 06:22:34-05

Wednesday is mostly cloudy, windy and warmer with highs in the low 50s, but winds could gust to 40 mph. The wind should calm down a bit by evening for travelers, and they might encounter spotty light rain along the cold front.

Thanksgiving is much colder and still windy with highs in the 30s, wind chills in the teens and 20s with NW winds gusting to 25 mph.

There could be a few flurries during the day as well. The sun returns on Friday, but high temps will be in the low 30s, but the wind is light.

Saturday is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s with a light wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday is in the 30s with a gusty wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and windy with scattered light afternoon rain
High: 52
Wind: SW 20-40 mph...decreasing by evening　

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with flurries
High: 38
Wind: NW 15-25 mph　

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold
High: 32
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated mix by evening
High: 38
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: AM flurries, then partly cloudy, windy and cold
High: 39
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

