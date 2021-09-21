Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool Tuesday

The rain is moving out and a cold front is sweeping through Southeast Wisconsin.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, and temperatures will hold steady in the 60s.

A northwest breeze will gust up to 30 mph. We may see a few more peeks of sunshine later in the day. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday should stay dry, but we'll have to start keeping an eye on a "cut-off" area of low pressure drifting in from the east on Thursday.

This system is cut-off from the jet stream, allowing it to drift in any direction, and making it hard to predict.

For now, we put a chance for scattered showers in the forecast for Thursday, and lets hope this system doesn't hang around into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 68

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool

Low: 53

Wind: N 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool

High: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with ch. Showers. Breezy & Cool

High: 65

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Chance Showers Late

High: 76

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 67