Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday, chance of snow showers late

It's by far the coldest morning of the season so far. Temperatures have dipped into the single digits with a below zero wind chill. We may start the day with a little bit of sunshine but clouds increase through the day. There is a chance for a few snow showers starting this afternoon and into this evening. A dusting of snow is possible. It won't be as cold tonight with lows around 20 degrees.

The deep freeze doesn't last very long with temperatures returning to around 30 again tomorrow afternoon and 40 is likely by Thursday. There's a slight chance for rain and snow on Thursday and a much better chance for just rain on Friday. The long-term temperatures trend is on the way up for next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Snow Showers Late

High: 24

Wind: W to S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Show Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy

Low: 20

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warmer. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow

High: 41

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with Rain Likely

High: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Chance Snow

High: 34