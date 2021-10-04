Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a slight chance for showers

Temperatures will be cooler than the weekend, but still reaching near 70 by this afternoon. Lows tonight only fall to around 60 lakeside and 50s inland.
and last updated 2021-10-04 06:05:39-04

Clouds will hang around all day, but most of the showers have moved out.

There is a slight chance for a lingering shower today and tonight.

We should have a couple decent days on Tuesday and Wednesday with mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Rain returns Thursday and Friday. Along with numerous showers, a few thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures climb back to the 70s for the second half of the week along with higher humidity. Our warm start to Autumn continues.

TODAY: M. Cloudy & Breezy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 70
Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: M. Cloudy & Breezy. Slight Ch. Showers
Low: 60
Wind: N 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 68 Lake 74 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 68 Lake 74 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely
High: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers & T-Storms
High: 73



