Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday, with highs in the 40s

For the last day of November, today should be very nice. Clouds are clearing out and sunshine returns today, along with temperatures warming into the 40s by this afternoon. There will be a strong breeze out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph. Clouds increase again overnight with lows around 30 degrees.

Temperatures continue to warm through Thursday. We'll likely see high temperatures in the 50s. There is just a small chance for showers tomorrow morning and again on Friday with the rest of the week looking dry. Temperatures cool again into the weekend with a chance for some rain and snow by Sunday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 45

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 33

Wind: NW to SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 53

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers=

High: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 41

