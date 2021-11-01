Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly breezy, sunny, and cool Monday

November is here and it sure feels like it this morning. We're starting off in the 30s this morning, and even with sunshine, we only warm into the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees. Areas of frost is likely across all of southeast Wisconsin.

High pressure takes over for the entire week. Each day will be sunny but cool along with clear and frosty nights.

We'll see a warming trend into the weekend as we work our way back up to the 50s. There is no rain in the forecast all week long.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cool

High: 48

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Areas of Frost

Low: 30

Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cool

High: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool

High: 44

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 48

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 53

