Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Morning showers fade before a comfortable end to the week

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community at Sherman Perk Coffee — back again one year after starting the TMJPour Coffee Tour!

Scattered showers and storms have developed across portions of Wisconsin overnight. SE Wisconsin will dodge a few showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder through the mid-to-late morning hours. Although a stronger storm may produce gusty winds and small hail, severe weather is not expected.

A pop-up or two is possible in the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 80s with higher dew points.

Calmer and comfortable weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

Active weather returns late in the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Saturday through Monday. Please stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.



WEDNESDAY: AM Shower/Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 83

Wind: SW to W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable

High: 77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 80

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 84

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