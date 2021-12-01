Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain and show showers Wednesday, highs in the low 50s

items.[0].videoTitle
Happy December! A warm front will bring some light snow and rain to the area Wednesday morning.
and last updated 2021-12-01 06:21:39-05

Happy December! A warm front will bring some light snow and rain to the area Wednesday morning. Accumulation will be little to none, and will wrap up around 8 a.m. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, but mild, with highs in the low 50s.

Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures move in Thursday, with more of us climbing into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Mild temperatures won't last forever as highs drop into the mid 40s Friday with another chance for a light snow and rain.

We'll have split weather this weekend, with sunny skies Saturday and highs near 40 degrees, followed by snow and rain showers Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

TODAY: Morning light snow & rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 51
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Low: 45
Wind: SW 15-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy
High: 54
Wind: NW 10-15 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for snow/rain in the morning
High: 44
Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 40
Wind: NW 5-15

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers
High: 41

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.