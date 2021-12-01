Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain and show showers Wednesday, highs in the low 50s

Happy December! A warm front will bring some light snow and rain to the area Wednesday morning. Accumulation will be little to none, and will wrap up around 8 a.m. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, but mild, with highs in the low 50s.

Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures move in Thursday, with more of us climbing into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Mild temperatures won't last forever as highs drop into the mid 40s Friday with another chance for a light snow and rain.

We'll have split weather this weekend, with sunny skies Saturday and highs near 40 degrees, followed by snow and rain showers Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

TODAY: Morning light snow & rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 51

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 45

Wind: SW 15-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy

High: 54

Wind: NW 10-15 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for snow/rain in the morning

High: 44

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40

Wind: NW 5-15

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

High: 41