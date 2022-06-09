Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning fog then a nice day Thursday

Heads up for some pockets of dense fog this morning. Any fog should dissipate by 9 a.m. The rest of the day is looking fantastic with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the 70s. It will turn cooler lakeside later this afternoon. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 50s.
Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast starting tomorrow afternoon and right into the weekend. The best chance for rain lands overnight on Saturday. There will be plenty of dry weather in between with high temperatures still reaching the 70s. More summer-like warmth is on the way next week.
TODAY: Fog Early. Bec. Mostly Sunny and Nice
High: 76, Turning Cooler Lakeside late
Wind: W to E 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 56 Lake 51 Inland
Wind: W 5 mph
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Late
High: 75
SATURDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 74, Cooler right along Lakeshore
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 72 MKE 78 Inland
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 73 MKE 80 Inland