Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning fog then a nice day Thursday

Heads up for some pockets of dense fog this morning. Any fog should dissipate by 9 a.m. The rest of the day is looking fantastic with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the 70s. It will turn cooler lakeside later this afternoon. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 50s.

Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast starting tomorrow afternoon and right into the weekend. The best chance for rain lands overnight on Saturday. There will be plenty of dry weather in between with high temperatures still reaching the 70s. More summer-like warmth is on the way next week.

TODAY: Fog Early. Bec. Mostly Sunny and Nice

High: 76, Turning Cooler Lakeside late

Wind: W to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 56 Lake 51 Inland

Wind: W 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Late

High: 75

SATURDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 74, Cooler right along Lakeshore

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 72 MKE 78 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 73 MKE 80 Inland