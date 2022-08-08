Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning downpours Monday, then a dry afternoon

Showers and storms are moving in this early morning. The severe threat is very low, but there is some flash flooding potential.

1-2" of rain is likely with some locally higher amounts possible. Ponding of water is likely on area highways during the morning commute, especially in construction zone.

A few showers may linger until lunchtime, then this afternoon should be dry. Highs today will only be in the 70s and becoming less humid later this afternoon.

Nice summer weather returns for the rest of the week. You may even be able to give your AC a rest with low temperatures in the 60s and 50s along with lower humidity.

TODAY: Showers Early. 1-2" Total Rain, Locally Higher Possible.

High: 76

Wind: S to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Comfortable

Low: 63 Lake 57 Inland

Wind: N 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 83

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77