Southeast Wisconsin weather: More warmth on the way

Storms held off last night and we're waking up to warm conditions again today. The cold front to our north stalled out but will move through around midday today. A slight chance for a shower or storm remains until the cold front clears. Once the front passes through, the wind shifts northeast off the lake and temperatures around 80 cool to the 60s and 70s.

Heat builds again Thursday and Friday. Temperatures return to the 80s, except for right along the lake. Chances for storms also return late Friday and through the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Slight Ch. AM T-Storm. Partly Cloudy. Turning Cooler & Less Humid

High: 78 MKE 85 Inland

Wind: S to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog

Low: 56

Wind: NE to SE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Patchy Fog Lakeside. Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 81 MKE 87 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Scattered T-Storms

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 70