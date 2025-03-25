Decent weather today with more sunshine and just a light breeze from the northwest. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Over the next couple days, we will see several weak waves of energy pass to our southwest.

That should keep our area mostly dry with only a mix of sun and clouds. The best chance for an isolated shower will be during the overnight hours Wednesday into the morning hours Thursday.

Still plenty of uncertainty as we near the weekend! Long-range computer models are not in good agreement with the placement of a warm front and how far north it gets. I'm starting to favor the warmer models which is why temperatures are forecasted to get into the 60s on Friday but it could get even warmer. Scattered showers and storms will be a possibility with that front in the area, but there will be plenty of dry time mixing in.

Watch to find out when things could get rainy and stormy:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More sunshine & light winds

As the low pressure closes in on our area rain chances will increase Saturday and Sunday. Cold air will wrap in Sunday night into Monday morning which could bring a brief switch over to some snow and some cold high temperatures early next week. Not the best for the Brewers home opener!

TUESDAY: Sun & CloudsHigh: 46

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Frost

Low: 28

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; AM Slight Chance Shower

High: 54

FRIDAY: Chance Showers & Storms

High: 65

SATURDAY: Chance Showers & Storms

High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.