An overnight line of showers/storms has largely fallen apart, but additional showers/storms are moving in from the southwest. A few more storms are possible along & South of I-94 through the late morning hours. If clouds are able to break, a few isolated storms are possible this afternoon.

Another round of overnight storms is expected into Tuesday morning. Much like this past round, storms will likely weaken as they move Eastward. Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible in the strongest storms. Storm Team 4 will be monitoring the storms throughout the night.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: More storms ahead

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More storms ahead

Highs climb into the 80s both Monday & Tuesday. Dew points will rise into the 60s today - prepare for some humidity! Cooler and drier conditions are expected through the mid-week period.



MONDAY: Scattered T-Storms, Possibly Strong - Humid

High: 80

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Chance of Showers/Storms; Some could be Strong

Low: 62

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Ch. Showers/Storms Early; Possibly Severe - Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 77

Wind: S 15-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

FRIDAY: Chance PM Rain

High: 60

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