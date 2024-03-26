Southeast Wisconsin weather: More rain and gusty winds

After a soaking rainfall last night, we caught a little bit of a break early this morning. More rain is filling in to the southwest bringing our next round of showers for this morning. We will likely get another break in the action mid-morning before our last round of rain, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, arrives around lunch and into the early afternoon.

After that last round of rain, we will start to dry things out and cool down quickly. Temperatures will fall from the 50s around lunchtime to upper 30s by sunset. Winds will be very breezy today gusting up to 40 mph.

Expect cooler air Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. We'll have plenty of sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Thursday looks like the best day of the week. Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday night, into Saturday morning.



TUESDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible, WindyHigh: 54

Wind: SW 10-20 G 35-40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Chilly

Low: 26

Wind: W 10-20 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Clearing Skies, Cooler

High: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Rain At Night

High: 45 lake, 54 inland

SATURDAY: Chance Morning Rain

High: 48

