Southeast Wisconsin weather: Monday is sunny with highs in the 40s

It ended up being a decent weekend and nice weather, for December, continues today. We'll have mostly sunny skies and a strong southwest breeze should boost our temperature up to around 40 degrees this afternoon. Under mainly clear skies, temperatures fall to around 20 degrees tonight.
A weak disturbance tracks to our north tomorrow. We'll put a chance for light snow in the forecast, mainly north of Milwaukee. The chance for a white Christmas is looking slim to none. We're likely going to warm into the 40s by the end of the week and rain is in the forecast for Christmas Eve.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Mild
High: 40
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 21
Wind: W to N 10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow North
High: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 30
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild
High: 42
FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Mix Likely
High: 45