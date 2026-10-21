Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Mild stretch continues through the World Series weekend

Overnight lows have once again tumbled into the 40s & lower 50s across SE Wisconsin. Patchy fog has developed & may become locally dense in a few spots prior to sunrise. Once the Sun is up, fog will mix out — leading to another beautiful & sunny afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to southerly winds.

As temperatures dip into the 50s overnight, another round of patchy fog is possible first thing Thursday. Highs will only climb into the lower - mid 60s.

The nice weather continues into the weekend — including for the first two games of the World Series! Highs will be in the 60s both days, but temps will drop into the 50s around first pitch.

The next chance for rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday as a cold front drops into Wisconsin. Scattered showers will be possible as highs move from the 60s into the 50s towards the middle of next week.



WEDNESDAY : AM Fog; Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 70

Wind: S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog; Mostly Clear & Cool

Low: 50

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Mostly Sunny

High: 65

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 68

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