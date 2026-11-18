Beautiful weather continues today as high temperatures soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Breezy southerly winds will gust upwards of 25-30mph each afternoon. This trend continues into the weekend.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a cold front which is scheduled to swing through southern Wisconsin on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected near and just ahead of this frontal boundary. Highs will plummet through the 50s and into the 40s next week — behind the front.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates as the Gun Deer Hunt Season approaches!



WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 60

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear

Low: 47

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Mild

High: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 62

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 52

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