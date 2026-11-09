Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Mild Monday, then mid-week lake-effect rain and possible snow mix

Monday kicks off with sunshine before giving way to more cloud cover this afternoon. Breezy southwest winds will allow high temperatures to climb close to 60 degrees. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a clearing sky. Repeat weather is expected on Tuesday before a more active weather pattern takes hold on Wednesday.

A developing area of low-pressure will move across the Plains and southern Great Lakes during the mid-week period. Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday as this feature moves by. Strong northerly winds will ramp up late Wednesday into Thursday. With lake temperatures in the 50s, strong lake-effect rain showers will develop. Between Wednesday night and Friday morning, Storm Team 4 will be monitoring these shower bands.

While most of these bands will produce rain, there may be times when some light snow mixes in with rain.

The best chance of lake-effect rain will occur Wednesday night into Thursday. If bands are able to reach far inland, then there is a chance some snow may mix in. Rain is expected to dominate closer to the lakefront with lows near-40 degrees.

By Thursday night, lows will drop into the mid-30s at the lake front. There is a chance inland lows could dip to the 20s. However, there is considerable uncertainty if the rain bands shift onshore during this time frame. IF they do, this would yield the best chance for some wintry mix/pure snow across Southeast Wisconsin. If bands stay out over the lake, then we miss out!

Overall, the impacts remain fairly low given that this potential snow event is early in the season and that ground temperatures are above freezing. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

Temperatures return into the 40s & 50s over the weekend.



MONDAY: Mild; Increasing Clouds

High: 60

Wind: SW 5-10 mph mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Cool

Low: 42

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

Wind: NW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers

High: 53

THURSDAY: Lake Effect Rain Showers; Overnight Rain/Snow Mix Possible

High: 47

FRIDAY: AM Snow Flurry Possible; Mostly Sunny

High: 44

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