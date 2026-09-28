Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Midweek rain arrives before a cooler, drier weekend

Overnight lows have fallen back into the 50s across most of SE Wisconsin. Some patchy fog is possible far inland toward Jefferson and Dodge counties. High pressure is back today — keeping the sunshine overhead. Highs jump back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Cloud cover increases Tuesday ahead of a slow-moving frontal boundary. Rain showers arrive on Wednesday — especially northwest of Milwaukee. Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected by Thursday. Storm Team 4 will be monitoring any rounds of heavy rain. At this time, severe weather chances appear low.

Highs go from the lower 70s on Tuesday through the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier conditions are expected late in the week through the weekend.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 69

Wind: NW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 53

Wind: Calm

TUESDAY: Clouds Increase

High: 70

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Isolated Thunder; Mostly Cloudy

High: 71

THURSDAY: Rain Showers Likely

High: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62

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