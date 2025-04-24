Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lower rain chances today

A few overnight showers and storms popped up last night mainly north of Milwaukee. That is part of a surface boundary that is lifting north slowly. For us that means we will be mostly dry, but up towards Green Bay there could be a few isolated showers. With winds out of the northeast there will be a big temperature range today for highs. Near the lake highs will get stuck in the mid 50 with areas well inland reaching near 70 degrees!

Tonight, will start off dry but late in the overnight hours a band of light rain will move in from the west. Light rain showers will be around for the morning hours tomorrow; the good news is that we will start to dry out later in the afternoon. Rain totals look to be around a quarter of an inch give or take.

Skies will completely clear out for the weekend giving us lots of sunshine. Still that annoying wind direction out of the northeast on Saturday and southeast on Sunday will keep thing much cooler by the lake. Highs will be in the 50s by the lake with more 60s inland. Early next week temperatures will quickly warm. Highs are forecasted to go well into the 70s. We will need to watch the storm potential for late Monday into Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. NorthHigh: 56 Lake, 68 Inland

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Late

Low: 44

Wind: NNE 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Likely, Ends Early Afternoon

High: 52 Lake, 57 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51 Lake, 57 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Night Storm Chance

High: 57 Lake, 64 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Slight Ch. Storms

High: 74 Lake, 79 Inland

