High pressure continues to keep the weather quiet across Wisconsin.

However, Canadian wildfire smoke continues to recirculate over the Badger State. Haze and smoke linger today, lowering air quality and potentially prompting an extension of the air quality alert. The current alert continues through noon today. The DNR has indicated it may extend the alert given air quality readings this morning.

High-resolution computer model data show smoke recirculation at the low levels. However, smoke concentrations will not be as severe as they were late last week.

Summer heat returns as smoke and haze linger:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lingering smoke & haze; sunny week ahead

Despite the ongoing smoky conditions, sunshine is expected for much of the week ahead. As the high-pressure system moves eastward, southerly winds take hold. Highs will slowly climb from near 80 today to the 90s by Friday. Humidity will also move back in as dew points return to the 60s.

The chances of showers and storms have lessened due to the slower movement of the high. Clusters of storms may erupt over the central Plains late Wednesday into Thursday. Any remnant storms may reach Wisconsin and bear watching. At this point, rain chances have been left out of the 4cast.

Better chances of rain may return next weekend as the high-pressure system moves off completely.

MONDAY: Lingering Haze & Smoke; Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Lingering Smoke; Partly Cloudy

Low: 66 Lake 60 Inland

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer & More Humid

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 85

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 88

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.