Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light snow showers Thursday

Light snow showers continue today and tonight, with less than 1/2" of new snow expected. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s.

Cloudy skies will finally break a bit late Friday through Saturday morning as high pressure builds in. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s, with lows in the 20s.

A weak system will skirt to our south Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a slight chance for some snow showers, especially towards the state line. There's still quite a bit of uncertainty if we'd actually see any snow with the storms, as some models keep it much farther south and away from us. We'll at least see a few more clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Sunday.

We'll have more sunshine to start next week before another wave brings more clouds and potentially a few showers midweek.

THURSDAY: Light snow showers

Accum: <1/4"

High: 35

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow showers early

Accum: 0"

Low: 30

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 36

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for snow late

High: 35

Wind: N/E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance for snow early. Partly sunny

High: 38

Wind: E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40