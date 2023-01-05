Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light snow showers Thursday

Cloudy skies will finally break a bit late Friday through Saturday morning as high pressure builds in
Light snow showers continue today and tonight, with less than 1/2" of new snow expected. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies will finally break a bit late Friday through Saturday morning as high pressure builds in. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s, with lows in the 20s.
A weak system will skirt to our south Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a slight chance for some snow showers, especially towards the state line. There's still quite a bit of uncertainty if we'd actually see any snow with the storms, as some models keep it much farther south and away from us. We'll at least see a few more clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Sunday.

We'll have more sunshine to start next week before another wave brings more clouds and potentially a few showers midweek.

THURSDAY: Light snow showers
Accum: <1/4"
High: 35
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow showers early
Accum: 0"
Low: 30
Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny
High: 36
Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for snow late
High: 35
Wind: N/E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance for snow early. Partly sunny
High: 38
Wind: E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 40

