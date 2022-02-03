Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lake effect snow showers expected Thursday

The lake snow may start as soon as this morning for Racine and Kenosha, but likely holds off until the afternoon for Milwaukee and north.
While the big winter storm continues to miss us to the south, we will eventually see some lake effect snow showers today. The lake snow may start as soon as this morning for Racine and Kenosha, but likely holds off until the afternoon for Milwaukee and north. These lake snow showers may continue into this evening with around an inch of accumulation possible. I cannot rule out a locally higher amount if a lake snow band parks itself over the same location for several hours.

Breezy and cold conditions continue tonight and into tomorrow with wind chills dipping below zero. The weekend forecast looks pretty good with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures in the 20s on Saturday and near 30 on Sunday.

THURSDAY: M. Cloudy, Breezy, Cold. Ch. Lake Snow Showers
High: 20
Wind: NNE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Lake Snow Early. Around 1" Possible. Breezy & Cold
Low: 10 Wind Chill: 0 to -10
Wind: N 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Ch. PM Light Snow
High: 20

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 26

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 30

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 28

