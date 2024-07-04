Southeast Wisconsin weather: Isolated storms possible

We're seeing a nice, but warm and somewhat humid start to the day. Temperatures are starting in the 70s this morning and will get into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Expect periods of sunshine and periods of clouds today as an area of storms passes to our south across Illinois this morning.

Dry weather will stick around through lunchtime, then the isolated chance for a pop-up shower or storm will develop for the afternoon. Rain chances look low this afternoon in the 20-30 percent range. Unfortunately, the chances of rain will increase this evening into tonight as scattered storms become possible. It's something to watch for at any firework shows this evening.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on and off Friday. We're not expecting a wash out with dry breaks between the showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

The holiday weekend looks pretty good, and the best day will be Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 80 and a nice breeze from the northwest. There are some small afternoon rain chances on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.



THURSDAY (4TH): Sun & Clouds, Isolated PM Storm (Higher rain chances by evening)High: Lake 81, Inland 85

Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms

Low: 67

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered showers/storms

High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy; Isolated PM Showers/Storms

High: 82

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered showers/storms

High: 80

