Southeast Wisconsin weather: Instead of snow, rain is on the way Friday evening

Beside some clouds, all is quiet this morning. A strong Winter Storm is approaching but it's going to be a miss for big snow here in southeast Wisconsin. Instead, rain spreads across the area late this afternoon and into tonight. The rain could be heavy at times. We may see some snow or sleet mix in far northwest of Milwaukee. Up to 1" of rain is possible Temperatures rise into the 40s by this afternoon.

Colder air rushes in tomorrow morning and the rain will change over to a brief period of snow. Up to 1" of snow accumulation is possible, with maybe 2 or 3 inches towards Fond du Lac. As much as 10 inches of snow is possible towards Wausau. This evening through tomorrow morning will be the worst time to travel up north.

TODAY: Cloudy and Breezy. Rain Late

High: 45

Wind: E 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Windy and Rainy. Wintry Mix Far NW

Low: 40

Wind: NE to W 20 mph

SATURDAY: Windy with Rain to Snow Showers Early. Up to 1" Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 40, Falling Through the Day

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 45

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 48