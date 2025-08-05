Southeast Wisconsin weather: Improving air quality; getting warmer & humid

Quiet weather persists as high pressure slowly moves over the Great Lakes. Canadian wildfire smoke continues to disperse across Wisconsin. An air quality alert remains in effect until noon, with another extension possible.

Air quality may reach unhealthy levels across the state today. However, southerly winds will improve air quality by Wednesday and Thursday.

As the high moves east, those same southerly winds will usher in more warmth and humidity. Highs top out near 80 today and slowly step up throughout the week. With more heat and humidity, chances for showers and storms increase late Thursday into Friday. Highs jump up to the lower 90s on Saturday.

TUESDAY: Hazy/Smoky Sun, Getting More Humid

High: 80

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Lingering Smoke

Low: 66

Wind: NE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm & Humid

High: 82

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm & Humid; Slight Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid; Chance T-Storms

High: 88

SATURDAY: Sunny. Hot & Humid

High: 90

