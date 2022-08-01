Southeast Wisconsin weather: Humid Monday with highs in the 80s

A few showers and storms moved through Southeast Wisconsin overnight but fizzled out before reaching most of us. Today will be another warm day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It'll feel humid much of the day, but dewpoints should fall later this afternoon. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows in the 60s lakeside and 50s inland.

We'll have another nice day on Tuesday then heat, humidity, and storms return Wednesday. Highs Wednesday could reach the 90s and the humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees.

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny. Becoming Less Humid Late

High: 84

Wind: SW to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 64 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: N 10 mph

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 92. Heat Index Near 100

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY:

Sunny Skies

High: 82

