Southeast Wisconsin weather: Humid Monday with highs in the 80s

A few showers and storms moved through Southeast Wisconsin overnight but fizzled out before reaching most of us. Today will be another warm day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It'll feel humid much of the day, but dewpoints should fall later this afternoon. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows in the 60s lakeside and 50s inland.
We'll have another nice day on Tuesday then heat, humidity, and storms return Wednesday. Highs Wednesday could reach the 90s and the humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees.
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny. Becoming Less Humid Late
High: 84
Wind: SW to NW 10 mph
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: 64 Lake 58 Inland
Wind: N 10 mph
TUESDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 80
WEDNESDAY:
Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 92. Heat Index Near 100
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 80
FRIDAY:
Sunny Skies
High: 82