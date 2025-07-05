Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot & humid Sunday; Watching for late-day storms

Get ready for some more heat! High temperatures jump back into the 90s today and will be followed by evening storms that could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

Temperatures will quickly rise from the 70s into the 80s and 90s across the region today. Lakefront areas will experience warmer temperatures due to the later arrival of clouds and rain.

A broken line of showers and storms will move into southern Wisconsin this evening, with rain chances increasing after 4-5 p.m. The strongest storms could produce downpours, lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Rain may continue overnight and into Sunday morning.

After the cold front passes through southern Wisconsin, Sunday afternoon temperatures will reach only the 80s.

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

The week ahead will bring possible pop-up showers and storms with temperatures returning to the 80s and continued humidity.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Sunny, Hot, Humid & Breezy; Chance PM Storms

High: 93

Heat Index: 95-100°

Wind: SW 10-15

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Warm & Breezy

Low: 72

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Storm

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 81

