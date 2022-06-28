It's another cool morning, but we'll warm back to the 80s by this afternoon. There is a slight chance for storms this afternoon then storms are likely this evening as a cold front sweeps the area. A few of the storms may be strong, but we're not expecting widespread severe weather.

Temperatures will be up and down all week with another comfortable day tomorrow then we soar back above 90 on Thursday. Another chance for storms lands on Friday, but the upcoming Holiday weekend is looking very nice.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Slight Ch. Afternoon T-Storm then Evening T-Storms Likely

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: T-Storms Likely Early. Bec. Mainly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 81 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 81

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78