Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Highs in the 80s, chance for storms Tuesday afternoon

There is a slight chance for storms this afternoon then storms are likely this evening as a cold front sweeps the area.
and last updated 2022-06-28 09:18:14-04

It's another cool morning, but we'll warm back to the 80s by this afternoon. There is a slight chance for storms this afternoon then storms are likely this evening as a cold front sweeps the area. A few of the storms may be strong, but we're not expecting widespread severe weather.

Temperatures will be up and down all week with another comfortable day tomorrow then we soar back above 90 on Thursday. Another chance for storms lands on Friday, but the upcoming Holiday weekend is looking very nice.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Slight Ch. Afternoon T-Storm then Evening T-Storms Likely
High: 83
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: T-Storms Likely Early. Bec. Mainly Clear
Low: 64
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75 Lake 81 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot
High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms
High: 81

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.